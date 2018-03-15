Rome Man charged with Shoplifting, Running from Police

Daniel Tyrice Washington, 29 of Rome, was arrested after shoplifting at Wal-Mart, as well as leading police on a chase.

Reports stated that on May 3, 2017 Washington stole a bottle of floor cleaner and moth balls before fleeing the store.

Police went on to say that in another instance he accelerated his vehicle in an attempt to escape police capture. During the incident the officer was forced to step back in order to prevent being hit by the car as Washington fled away. That incident occurred at the intersection of shorter Avenue and Lyons Drive.

Washington is charged with two counts theft by shoplifting, reckless conduct, obstruction, two counts failure to yield at intersection and attempting to elude police.