Rome Man Charged with Numerous Counts of Child Molestation

Johnny William Breeden, 55 of Rome, was booked into the Floyd County Jail this week after he was accused of molesting a child under the age of 16 numerous times between January 2011 and December 2014.

Reports said that the molestation occurred at a residence on Rollingwood Circle.

Authorities added that Breeden committed the acts “with the intent to arouse or satisfy sexual desire”.

Breeden is charged with two counts child molestation and two counts sexual battery.