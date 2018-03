Manfred Atkins, 54 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he took six checks totaling $2630 from an elderly person that did not give him permission to do so.

Reports said that Atkins wrote the checks to himself.

Police added that the checks were written between January 21, 2018 to February 15, 2018.

Atkins is charged with third degree forgery and exploitation of the elderly.