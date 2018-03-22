Rome Man Charged with Burglarizing Home

James Walter Baker, 35 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he attempted to break into a home though a window but was confronted while in the process.

Reports added that Baker was in possession of two knives in which he used to pry the window open with.

Reports added that the alleged burglary occurred at a home on Southern Street.

Baker is charged with first degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit a felony, loitering, possession of tools for a commission of a crime, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, criminal trespass and probation violation