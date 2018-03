Aaron Remar Thompson, 24 of Rome, was jailed this week after police said he broke into a Dodge Durango and stole $90 in cash.

Police said that Thompson damaged the front passenger window when he pulled and pried it open.

Reports stated that the incident occurred back on August 1, 2017 at a location on Shorter Avenue.

Thompson is charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass and entering an automobile with intent to commit a theft.