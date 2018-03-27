Rome Man Charged with Beating Woman in Head, Man in Face

Twomya Lamar Cheeks, 42 of Rome , was arrested this week after police said he attacked two different people on separate occasions.

Police said in October 2017 he hit a 37 year-old woman at a home on Honeysuckle Ridge Road. Theh victim was hit multiple times in the head and face, causing a swollen eye, a cut on her lip and a knot on her forehead.

Then in February 2018 he allegedly hit a man in the face while at the Children Academy on East 14th Street. Police said the victim suffered swelling and bruising to his face.

Cheeks is charged with two counts battery and probation violation.