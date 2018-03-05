Rome Man Arrested in Alabama on Multiple Drug Charges

A 48 year old resident of Rome, Georgia was arrested locally on multiple drug charges last Friday.

According to the information posted on the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office website – Tyde Allen Weeks was charged with three counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance in addition to one count of the Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, four counts of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, with Receiving Stolen Property 3rd Degree and Resisting Arrest along with Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd Degree.

He was booked in at the Cherokee County Detention Center just prior to 12:00 noon and he was released the following day at 8:20pm after making bond which had been set at $9,500.

Weeks had been jailed on similar charges late last year while residing in Cedar Bluff.

According to arrest reports, Sheriff’s Office Investigators recovered cocaine, marijuana, and what was termed a significant amount of methamphetamine from his home, which resulted in a Trafficking charge last October (2017).

At that time, he was also charged with two counts of the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (pills and marijuana) – in addition to Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.

