Rome Man Arrested for Raping Woman in Front of Child

Daniel Jacory Williams, 26 of Rome, was arrested this week after forcibly raping a woman while allowing the woman’s child to witness the attack.

Reports said Williams went to a home he had been told by police to stay away from and forced his way inside. While in the home police said that Williams took the victims phone when she attempted to call 911 and proceeded to hold a gun to her as he began to hit her.

Police went on to say that Williams then forcibly raped her while the woman’s child watched.

The victim then said Williams refused to leave the home once police arrived.

A search resulted in police finding marijuana.

While inside the jail Williams was allegedly found with drugs in his pants pockets.

Williams is charged with rape, aggravated assault, aggravated stalking, burglary, cruelty to children, false imprisonment, battery, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, crossing a guard line with drugs, possession of marijuana, obstruction and obstructing an emergency call.