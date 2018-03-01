Rome Man Arrested After Threatening Victim While on Phone with 911

James Willie Washington, 70 of Rome, was jailed this week after police said he threatened another man with a gun while on the telephone with 911.

Reports stated that Washington was engaged in a verbal dispute when police were notified. Reports added that Washington was recorded while on the telephone with 911 making the threats.

Police went on to say that Washington refused numerous attempts of knocking and using a PA system to come out of the home with his hands up.

The incident occurred back on November 4 of last year.