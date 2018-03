Bobby Latney, 21 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he sold an iPhone 8 that was lost at a place he was employed.

Reports stated that the iPhone 8 was left at City Trends when Latney got the telephone and proceeded to sell it on the website Letgo.

Reports added that the person who purchased the cellphone realized it was stolen and turned it over to police.

The incident occurred back on February 27th.

Latney is charged with theft by deception and theft of lost property.