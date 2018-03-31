Rome Man Arrested After Leading Police on Chase with Exposed Penis

Joshua Little Cochran, 34 of Rome, was arrested this week after leading police on a chase while naked.
Reports said that Cochran, who was wanted on a child support warrant, was spotted on Texas Avenue began to try to escape capture while on a bicycle. They added that the chase his pants got hung in the chain and abandoned the bike and his pants.
Police stated that Cochran ran around the neighborhood with an exposed penis before finally being captured.
Cochran is also accused of breaking into a home on Fred Kelly Road in an attempt to steal copper pipes and other items. The victim said that over $20,000 in items were stolen . He also allegedly caused over $500 in damage to the home in the process.
He is charged with burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, obstruction of officers, public indecency and criminal trespassing. He was also being held on undisclosed charges out of Whitfield County.