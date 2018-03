James Manuel Painter, 65 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he swung at a 59 year-old woman in an attempt to strike her while acting in a violent manner.

Witnesses said that they heard Painter tell the victim that “I will kill you” and “I will knock your teeth down your throat”.

Police added that Painter said that he last hit the woman eight months ago when he became angry after she “was four days late bringing him food.”