Rome Man Arrested After Attacking Another with Metal Rod

Kurtis Montanna Greenway, 22 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he threatened to kill a man while holding a metal rod.

Reports said that the verbal altercation occurred at the victim’s home on Conway Place. They added that Greenway then proceeded to beat a broke down car with the rod, as well as breaking a lamp that was standing in the front yard.

Police added that the victim’s daughter witnessed the altercation.

Greenway is charged with terroristic threats and acts, cruelty to children and criminal trespass.