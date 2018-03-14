Rome Felon Found with Gun, Large Amount of Drugs

A convicted felon, Michael Brandon Stewart,30 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he was found with a large quantity of meth, marijuana and a gun at a location on Flowery Branch Road.

Police added that they also found a glass smoking pipe in his possession.

Stewart is charged with possession of a firearm of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects and first degree burglary.