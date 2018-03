Timothy James Pollard, 52, and Lisa Ann Huggins, 51 of 437 Kraftsman Road in Rome, was jailed this week after police said they were found with numerous drugs at the home.

Police said a search of the home led police to find numerous bags of methamphetamine, a bag of marijuana, Xanax pills, several glass pipes for smoking drugs.

Both are charged with possession of meth, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.