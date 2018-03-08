Rome Couple Found with Meth After Speeding

Floyd County police said that after pulling a car over for speeding they found a bag of methamphetamine that the driver tossed out of the vehicle.
Shelby Savanah Phillips, 20, and Richard Jody Trapp, 46, both of Rome, were taken into custody at the intersection of Three Mile Road and the Armuchee Connector.
Reports said that the driver, Phillips, jumped from the front seat to the back seat but could not provide a driver’s license.
Authorities added that a search led them to find a glass pipe and a small bag with suspected meth on the ground outside the passenger side of the vehicle.
Both are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects.
Phillips is also charged with misdemeanors for speeding and driving without a license.