Rome Couple Found with Drugs while Parked at a Stop Sign

A Rome couple, Steven Lamar Barnes, 36, and Christie Lee Barnes, 44, were arrested after Steven was pulled over for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs at the intersection of Old Dalton Road and Martha Berry Blvd.

Reports said that the couple was parked at a stop sign which led police to question the couple. Police said that a search of the vehicle police to find synthetic marijuana and Tramadol.

Both are charged with possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

Steven is additionally charged with DUI, improper parking, and driving on a suspended license.