Rome City Schools Name New Assistant Superintendent

Rome City Schools would like to announce that Dr. Dawn Williams will become the Assistant Superintendent for Rome City Schools effective April 2, 2018.

Dr. Williams has a B.S. in Mathematics from Tennessee Wesleyan College and an M.A. in Educational Leadership from Tennessee Technological University. She also received a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Touro University International in 2006.

Her certifications include: Student Recreation and Leadership (SRL) Educational Leadership (P-12), SRL Instructional Supervision and SRT Mathematics (6-12).

She has served as an educator and\or administrator in the elementary, middle and high school levels for over 20 years and currently works at the Central Office as the Chief of School Improvement and Accountability, as well as the Director of Title I/Testing for Rome City Schools.

“We are excited about Dr. Williams assuming the role of Assistant Superintendant for Rome City Schools. We are confident that Rome City Schools will continue to accomplish our mission of every student graduating from Rome High School prepared for college or for work, said Superintendent Louis Byars.”