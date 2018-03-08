Rome City Schools Assistant Superintendant Resigns

Dr. Brittany Wilson has resigned as Assistant Superintendant of Rome City Schools in order to explore new educational experiences and other professional opportunities.

Dr. Wilson will assist in our CTAE grant writing endeavors for the remainder of the 2017-2018 school year.

Our office will review applications internally before considering outside candidates to fill the position of

Assistant Superintendant of Schools.

Rome City Schools will continue to work towards our mission: All students will graduate from

Rome High School prepared for college or work.