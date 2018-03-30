Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge lineup announced for 2018 even

A variety of familiar faces will take the stage in the Scott Logistics Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. at Rome City Auditorium. All proceeds raised by this event will benefit the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia.

“We hope you will save the date and make plans to join us for a great evening of entertainment,” said Kim Davis, executive director of the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia. “I am excited about this year’s lineup and I know you will be, too!”

Modeled after the popular reality TV show “Dancing With the Stars,” the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge will feature performances by 10 celebrity teams, with styles ranging from hip hop to ballroom and everything in between:

· Severo Avila of the Rome News-Tribune dancing with Emily Tumlin of Rome Athletic Club

· Sheriff Tim Burkhalter of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office dancing with Katie Kiser of Baird Ballet

· Kevin Cowling of Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation dancing with Faith Im of Shorter University

· Gorg Hubenthal of The Foundry dancing with Lauren Hillman of Harbin Clinic

· Dr. Kristen Leezer of NWGA Medical Clinic dancing with Payton Campbell of Baird Ballet

· Thad Mathis of Darlington School dancing with Tessa Weimorts of The Dance Centre

· Matt Plant of OTR Wheel Engineering dancing with JoAnna Parker of The Dance Centre

· Cindy Stansell of Salon Ten 17 dancing with retired educator Steve St. Clair

· Amber Taylor of Keller Williams Realty dancing with Chase Tolbert of Darlington School

· Sgt. Rusty Williams of the Floyd County Police Department dancing with Hannah Camacho of The Dance Centre

Teams compete for the Judges’ Choice Award, to be determined by a panel of judges, and the People’s Choice Award, which is determined by community support in the form of funds donated. An online voting website will be launched in the coming months.

“The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia provides critical services to five counties in our region,” said Rita Smith, president of the Board of Directors. “Unfortunately, as is the case with many non-profit organizations, our budget has been cut continuously over the past several years. By simply

attending this event, you are making a contribution to a very worthwhile cause and helping us raise awareness in our community. Plus, I guarantee that you will love the show!”

The Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge has raised more than $830,000 for the Sexual Assault Center in the last seven years, $170,000 of which was raised last year alone. The Board of Directors hopes to be even more successful in 2018.

“We are grateful to each and every person who plays a role in putting on this critical fundraiser for our organization each year,” said Davis. “It is truly helping us make a bigger difference in this community.”

To keep up with the latest information, find Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge on Facebook. Tickets are not yet available.

If you are interested in sponsoring the Scott Logistics Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge or for more information, please call the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia at 706-292-9024.