Rome Braves Announce Promotional Calendar

The Rome Braves are proud to announce the release of the 2018 promotional calendar highlighting an exciting home schedule at State Mutual Stadium. “The Rome Braves are very excited to be unveiling an action packed promotional calendar for the 2018 season,” says Rome Braves General Manager Jim Bishop. “Many thanks to all of our corporate partners in the surrounding area for allowing us to make all of these great promotions happen. As you will see, every date at State Mutual Stadium has something for everyone, regardless of age. It is not too late to get your season tickets or mini plan ticket package now. Come join us for what is sure to be a season like never before at State Mutual Stadium in 2018!”

The Rome Braves will feature four Bobble Head giveaway nights, three fireworks nights, replica jersey giveaway, jersey Auctions, and much more. Every Friday night fans can win flat screen televisions and Saturday’s are Fan Appreciation games with giveaways from Lowe’s and the Braves. Large crowds are expected so get your tickets early.

2018 Promotional Games Highlights:

– Three Fireworks Nights (4/7, 7/3, 8/25)

– Bobble Head Giveaway Nights (4/6: Ronald Acuna, 5/18: Mike Soroka, 6/15: Max Fried , 7/7: Kolby Allard)

– Star Wars Night (5/4)

– Replica Jersey Giveaway (5/5)

The 2018 promotional calendar is attached in its entirety.

The Rome Braves home opener is April 5th against the Hagerstown Suns. First pitch at 7pm with gates opening at 6pm. Groups, parties, and picnics can be booked now by contacting the Rome Braves at 706-378-5100.