Rome Area Council for the Arts Announces Winners of the Firefly Fling Student Art Competition

The Rome Area Council for the Arts (RACA) hosts the Firefly Fling Student Art Competition in conjunction with its annual Firefly Fling benefit. Rome and Floyd County high school students are invited to submit two-dimensional artwork in the theme of the event. A panel of independent judges place four pieces: first, second, third, and honorable mention. The student artists receive a cash prize that is split between the student and his or her school’s art department. Additionally, the pieces are featured on the Firefly Fling invitation and promotional materials. All of the submitted works are on display at the Gallery at Makervillage and will be displayed at the Firefly Fling for the guests to enjoy.

Every year, RACA’s Firefly Fling is an evening of delicious food, energetic music, and inspired art. This year, the upscale, festival-like event will be held on Friday, April 20th on the grounds of the Floyd County Public Library and the site of the future RACA arts amphitheater and exhibition space. RACA will also honor a local person or group who has been a champion for the arts in Rome with their annual R.A.C.A. (Rome Arts Champion) Award.

Proceeds from the Firefly Fling go to support RACA’s mission of enriching the Greater Rome Community through the unifying and compelling power of the arts. RACA supports local artists and organizations that provide arts education, programming and awareness for the community’s youth and adults.

The winners of RACA’s Firefly Fling Student Art Competition are as follows:

First Place:

Harmony Knight

11th Grade, Pepperrell High School

Second Place:

Sarah VanHorst

10th Grade, Model High School

Third Place:

Hannah Durham

10th Grade, Pepperrell High School

Honorable Mention:

Makalyn Voils, 12th Grade, Model High School

Maddie Graham, 11th Grade, Coosa High School

May Khateeb, 10th Grade, Model High School