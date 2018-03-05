Rev. David Monroe Beck, age 83, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at a local hospital.

Rev. Beck was born in Floyd County, Georgia on January 30, 1935, son of the late Homer Daniel Beck and the late Millie Romines Beck. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Rosanel Thompson Beck, by a daughter, Glenda Beck, by a step-son, Joe Lindsey, and by two sisters, Edna Norton and Mary Jane Hall. Rev. Beck was a veteran of the U. S. Navy and was a member of the New Zion Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, he worked for Rome Paper Company.

Survivors include four children, Wayne Beck and his wife, Patsy, Kingston, Michael Beck, Rome, Debra Ann Atkins and her husband, Robert, Rome, and Richard Beck, Kingston; two step-sons, Cary Lindsey and Tim Lindsey; a sister, Barbara Loveless, Rome; a brother, Daniel Leon Beck, Rome; twelve grandchildren; several great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Buddy Floyd, the Rev. Thomas Matthews and the Rev. Bobby Garner officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Kenneth Crowe officiating and the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Tuesday from 6 until 8pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

Grandsons and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers and are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 12:30pm.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.