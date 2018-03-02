Rev. Coleman Monroe Wood, age 81, of Silver Creek, passed away on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at his residence.

Rev. Wood was born in Lindale, Georgia on September 28, 1936, son of the late Rev. Irah Monroe Wood and the late Mary Etta Akins Wood. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Hope Renee Wood, by a sister, Gwen Wood Graham, and by a brother, Billy Monroe Wood. Rev. Wood was a 1956 graduate of Pepperell High School and was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He worked for many years in retail at Colonial Stores in Lindale, Super D Stores in Rome, Cartersville and Piedmont, AL, Family Dollar Stores in Carrollton; Kroger in Rome and Marietta, and lastly was Assistant Manager of Walmart in Rome, Carrollton and Cartersville.

Rev. Wood was ordained into the Gospel Ministry on March 15, 1964 and served in the ministry from 1956 until his death. He served as Pastor at Trinity Baptist Church, Cartersville, New Cannon Baptist Church, Cartersville, Community Chapel Baptist Church, Rome, Northwood Baptist Church, Rome, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Rome, and as Assistant Pastor of New Harmony Baptist Church, Rome. He had served for several years as a Minister of Music and previously sang with the Roman Gospelettes. He was a member of the Victory Baptist Church, Rome, where he was the assistant teacher of the Adult Sunday School Class and sang with the Prazin Hymn Trio with his wife, Jane, and son, Joseph Roberson. If Rev. Wood could preach one more sermon, it would be titled “Prepare to Meet Your God”.

Survivors include his wife, Jane Edwards Wood, to whom he was married on June 23, 1996; four children, Mark Wood and his wife, Trish R. Wood, Lindale, Lisa Harwell and her husband, Tracey, Lindale, Jason Chafin and his wife, Penny, Silver Creek, and Joseph Roberson and his wife, Marsha, Silver Creek; six grandchildren, Chris Harwell and his wife, Montana, Chad Redden, Austin & Jenna Chafin, and Zach & Laura Roberson; four great grandchildren, Brayden, Chandler & Hunter Redden, and Ireland Hope Harwell; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jackson Davis and the Rev. Harold Ingram officiating. Interment will follow in Wax Cemetery with the Rev. Kyle Graham officiating and the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 1:30pm and include: David Garrett, Larry Padgett, Farren Bailey, Paul Vinson, Jesse Jenkins and Russell McMichael.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Heyman Hospicecare at Floyd and to the doctors and nurses at Floyd Medical Center.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.