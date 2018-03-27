Redmond Regional Medical Center to Begin Child Delivery

Redmond Regional Medical Center will now go into the baby delivering business.

The news broke this week after the hospital was granted a certificate of need by state health officials to offer obstetric services.

Obstetrics is the field of study concentrated on pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period.

Redmond filed the application with the Georgia Department of Community Health to offer basic perinatal services last year.

The wing will be located on the fifth floor of the hospital and will include close to 28,000 square feet of space. It will include nine Labor, Delivery, Recovery, Post-Partum rooms, one C-section room and a seven-bassinet holding nursery.

The total estimated cost of the project is $21.9 million funded through HCA’s reserves.

The move was unsuccessfully challenged by Floyd Medical Center.