Redmond and Makervillage Partner To Build Rooftop “Art Garden”

Redmond Regional Medical Center h​ as partnered with Makervillage​ to lead the creation of a permanent art installation atop the sunken rooftop in the center of the hospital. Planned for late spring, the “Art Garden” will be visible from 53 interior rooms on four floors, including the intensive care unit (ICU).

The art installation will serve as an encouragement and comfort to room-bound patients and their visitors.

The project involves multiple collaborations with regional artists and organizations. The centerpiece of the garden will be a 16-foot metal tree made by artist, Erica Parson, with 10,000 leaves made of recycled mylar material and cut by local student and community volunteers. A knitted and crocheted flower bed covering the majority of the rooftop will be created by members of Rome Knitterati. Finally, an inspiring mural will feature both a daytime and nighttime scene to be experienced during any portion of the round-the-clock care of the hospital.

“We can’t wait to realize an innovative use for this architectural feature on top of our building,”

said Andrea Pitts, Redmond Marketing Director,​ “we believe that art and beauty have

the power to improve health outcomes and enhance patient experience within the hospital.”

Makervillage, Inc in coordination with Redmond will provide several opportunities to

allow for community participation in creating portions of the project.

“This project is very personal to me and grew directly out of my experience as a patient” said

Makervillage Co-Founder Tricia Steele​, “I’m so grateful to Redmond for welcoming big ideas.

By hiring us to transform this functional space, we will be able to demonstrate the power of

creativity with the most unexpected canvas and continue to provide resources to our startup

members.”

There are many ways for the community to participate. Used mylar balloons can be placed in

collection bins in the two main hospital lobbies. A flower crochet and knit kit is available for

Redmond visitors or patients looking to contribute during their stay at the hospital.

Contributions to the project can be made at https://www.makervillage.org/artgarden.

A scale model of the project, prototypes, and artists will be available during the 5th Avenue

Tactical Urbanism Party on Thursday, March 15th from 4pm to 7pm.