Polk School District Approves New Safety Measures

the Polk County Board of Education voted this week to change numerous safety measures in the system.

The board approved the following changes:

A District Safety Coordinator will be hired to oversee all safety plans and procedures for the district. This person must be Post (Post Officer Standards and Training) Certified.

2 District Officers – (One for each side of the county) these officers will be responsible for checking each school daily, monitoring parking lots, assisting SRO’s, etc.

6 additional SRO’s – one for each elementary school