Polk County Schools Placed on Lockdown, Person of Interest Being Questioned

According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome an individual is in custody and is being questioned by police following a lockdown Thursday just after lunch.

Polk County School District officials said that they placed all schools in the county under lockdown Thursday afternoon just before 1pm.

Reports said that students reported they received an anonymous Snap Chat about the threat that someone would be shooting up a school.

Because of that threat, the district issued a Code Blue for all school, placing the schools in lockdown mode.

According to the statement, “Students will not be allowed to leave campus, and visitors will not be allowed to enter any building at this time.”

The statement adds that law enforcement is investigating this matter.

All extra curricular actives were cancelled for Thursday as well.

The district is made up of 6 elementary schools, 2 middle schools, the Polk County College and Career Academy, and 2 high schools.