Opioid Drug Investigation Leads to 8 Arrest in Rome

After months of investigating, the Rome-Floyd Metro Drug Task Force arrested eight people on drug and weapon charges Wednesday.

Reports said that Mary Nell Duke, 59, and Steve Wayne Duke, 62, were arrested at their home after police said Mary Duke sold oxycodone to a “cooperating witness on February 13 and 20th.

While being taken into custody police said that they found a stolen firearm in her home.

Police also arrested Christie Leigh Duke, 26, at the home after they said they located a glass pipe and marijuana.

At a home on Pinecrest Drive police said they arrested Theresa Marie Livingston Stamey, 45, for selling Oxycodone back on February 22.

Police also arrested Richard Paul Stamey, 42, Dustin Henry Salmon, 29, and Daniel Zackry Rucker, 28, at the home on various charges.

Then at a third location on Whitewater Drive, police arrested Laura Padgett Holbrook, 60, after she allegedly sold 10 tablets of alprazolam to a cooperating witness Tuesday.

Mary Nell Duke is charged with four counts possession of a schedule II controlled substance, two counts possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Steve Wayne Duke is charged with possession of marijuana and drug related objects.

Christie Leigh Duke is charged with possession of marijuana.

Theresa Stamey is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, sale of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Paul Stamey, Dustin Salmon and Daniel Zackry Rucker are all charged with possession of marijuana, and two counts possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

Laura Holbrook is charged with two counts sale of a schedule II controlled substance, sale of a schedule IV controlled substance, three counts possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, two counts possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a weapon while committing a felony.