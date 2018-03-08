Ms. Kathryn Corbin Gravitt, age 94, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in a local health care facility.

Ms. Gravitt was born in Rome, GA on November 1, 1923, daughter of the late William B. “Will” Corbin and the late Victoria Touchstone Corbin. She was also preceded in death by a son, Charles Roland Gravitt, by 2 sisters, Lucy Suits and Clemmie Johnston, and by 4 brothers, Claude, Bill, John, and Austin “Jack” Corbin. Ms. Gravitt spent many years as an Interior Decorator in the Floyd County area. She was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her son, James H. “Don” Gravitt, and his wife, Vanessa, Acworth; her granddaughter, Allison Gravitt, Acworth; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 12, 2018, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Mike Ellis will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Monday from 3pm until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter, 922 East Morris Street, Dalton, GA 30721.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.