Mrs. Rebecca Ann “Becky” Hendrix, age 82, of Rome, GA, passed away on Wednesday morning, February 28, 2018.

A native of Rome and Floyd County, Becky was born on October 16, 1935, daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Noles Scoggins. She was a graduate of Pepperell High School and a housewife. Becky was a member of the West Rome Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking and doing yardwork. She was married to Harold Dean Hendrix on June 25, 1955, and he preceded her in death in 2008. Also preceding her in death was a sister, Dot Arp.

Becky is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Bobby Hyman, and Debbie and Nicky Powers; one son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Joan Hendrix all of Rome; four grandchildren and their spouses, Matthew and Katie Hyman, Adam and Jennifer Hyman, Haley and Carlton Payne and Wade Little; three great-grandchildren, Henry Hyman, Kip Hyman and Carlee Payne; sister, Thelma Foss; sister-in-law, Patsy Ann Grant; brother-in-law, Gene Hendrix. A special niece, Mary Nell Foss, a special nephew, Revis Arp, and other relatives and friends also survive. Becky’s family wishes to send thanks to her special friends, Dorothy Caroll and Jennie Lavender, along with the caring staff of Pruitt Health Hospice.

Funeral services for Becky will be held at 12:00 noon Friday, March 2, 2018, in the Carl Sidwell Chapel of Salmon Funeral Home. Private interment will follow in the East View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. At other hours they will be at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice in honor of Becky.

