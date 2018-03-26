Mrs. Nellie Towns Milton, age 88, of Rome, passed away Saturday morning, March 24, 2018, in a local health care facility.

Mrs. Milton was born in Rome, GA on May 9, 1929, daughter of the late Willis Newton Towns and the late Onnie Mae Shaw Towns. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Donald Milton on August 28, 2008, and by 2 brothers, Odis Lee Towns and James Willis Towns. Mrs. Milton was a graduate of Rome Girls High School in 1948. She was employed for a while with Congressman Henderson Lanham and at Wyatt’s Department Store. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with First National Bank and Trust in Rome. Mrs. Milton was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include 3 special nieces, Tanya Towns Turner (Cecil), Anniston, AL, Reesa Milton (Fuad Khoury), Rome, and Jan Stinson (David), Centre, AL; 2 special nephews, Ted Newton Towns (Teressa), Anniston, AL, and Timothy Lee Towns (Debbi), Birmingham, AL; 3 sisters-in-law, Ree Milton, Rome, Sara Milton, Titusville, FL, and Marie Towns Wilberger, Rome; adopted family, Steve and Diane Rood, Rome. Other loving nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 26, 2018, at 12 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Rob Harbison officiating. Private entombment will follow later in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 10am until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd or to Tapestry Hospice.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.