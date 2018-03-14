Mrs. Margaret Francilla Bradshaw Hartley, age 98, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.

Mrs. Bradshaw was born in Silver Creek, Georgia on December 25, 1919, daughter of the late Grover Cleveland Bradshaw and the late Bonnie Weaver Bradshaw. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Luther Hartley, by two sons, Gerald Hartley and Ronnie Hartley, by two grandchildren, by a brother, Cliff Bradshaw, and by two sisters, Pauline Potter and Bill Garrett. Mrs. Bradshaw was a homemaker and was a member of the Pleasant Hope Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Glenda Agan, Rome; a son, Cleve Hartley and his wife, Bessie, Cedartown; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; a brother, Bob Bradshaw, Florida; a sister, Alice “Boots” Busby, Florida; nieces and nephews.

In accordance to her wishes, Mrs. Hartley will be cremated. There will be a private graveside service at Floyd Memory Gardens on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at 11am with the Rev. Barry Snapp officiating.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.