Mrs. Lillie Viola Adcock Thacker, age 86, of Rome, passed away Thursday evening, March 22, 2018, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Thacker was born in Cartersville, GA on January 22, 1932, daughter of the late Willie E. Adcock and the late Ulsa Viola Adkinson Adcock. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Leon Thacker, by a daughter, Karen Thacker, by 3 sisters, Virginia Pace, Ruth Cooley, and Mary Martin, and by 6 brothers, Howard, Weldon, John, Benjamin, Raymond, and Richard Adcock. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with Profile Extrusion here in Rome for over 26 years. She was a member of East Rome Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Angela “Jean” Womack, and her husband, Butch, Rome; 2 grandchildren, Chanda Wood, and her husband, Marty, Lindale, and Cameron Doty, and his wife, Glenda, Chatsworth; 2 great grandchildren, Dylan and Kaleb Wood, both of Lindale; a brother, Roy Adcock, and his wife, Ann, White, GA; nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, P. O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Place, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.