Mrs. Kathy Louise Howard White Young, age 77, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.

Mrs. Young was born in Floyd County, Georgia on December 28, 1940, daughter of the late Willis Howard and the late Bertha Madeline West Howard. Prior to retirement, she worked for several years as a Nutrition Specialist at Georgia School for the Deaf. She was a member of the McFall Baptist Church.

Survivors include six children, Pam Peal and her husband, Tim, Rome, Josh Young and his wife, Noel, Rome, Terry Young and his wife, Joy, Rome, Douglas Young, Rome, Michael Young, Rome, and Donna Young, Rockmart; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; a special sister-in-law, Betty Howard, Mableton; three special nieces, Kim Willis, Hiram, Donna Howard, Hiram, and Jammie Smith, Lawrenceville.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday, March 24, 2018, from 2 until 4pm. A private graveside service will follow at Rome Memorial Park with the Rev. Mac McCurry officiating.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.