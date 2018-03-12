Mrs. June Carolyn Knight Satcher, 86 of Rome

Mrs. June Carolyn Knight Satcher, 86, passed away at home surrounded by her family on March 9, 2018.

Mrs. Satcher was born in Alachua, Florida on December 31, 1931, to Clarence and Myrtle Knight. Her father died when she was three, and she lived with her mother and other family members in various locations from Miami, Florida to the Catskills Mountains of New York. She graduated from Cave Spring High School and attended Shorter College.

She was married to James Alton Satcher, Sr., April 5, 1949, and they returned to Rome after his military service to make their permanent home.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mrs. Satcher spent more than 60 years in the Spring Creek Community of Rome on the family farm that she helped manage with her husband. In the truest sense of the word, she was a homemaker. Her life revolved around her family and her church.

The special joys in her life were the births of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to welcome new life into the world. She loved to welcome her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren home for any reason, and come they did, and often, for food, attention and the special love only a mother or grandmother can offer. She would welcome them with a favorite meal or a cake that only she could make. They came to her with happy news for congratulation and sad news for consolation. They came for her wisdom and just to enjoy her company. She particularly enjoyed preparing for Christmas Eve when the entire extended family would gather for a feast prepared over many days to share music, stories and gifts.

An active member of Baptist churches all her life, she gladly served as a teacher for Sunday School and Vacation Bible School and as a member of the Women’s Missionary Union. She was especially compassionate and made visits to homes of the sick and bereaved to help ease hurts and sorrows. She shared her strong faith in an easy and natural way in her family setting and friendship circles. She is one reason that a number of younger family members are in active ministries. She was a member of North Broad Baptist Church.

She is survived by four children and their spouses: James Satcher, Jr. (Araceli); Gwendolyn Dellinger (David); Yvonne Henderson (Glenn);

and Teresa Cecil (Alan). She is also survived by her brother, CB Knight (Cora) of Greenville, Florida, brother-in-law Donald Satcher (Lillie), eighteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren as well as a number of nieces and nephews, and dear friend, Jenny Gable.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Alton Satcher, Sr. in January 1998; a dear Uncle Howard and Aunt Georgia “Coco” Thomas, who enriched her life as they lovingly cared for her when her father, and subsequently, her mother died; and Joan Knight, sister-in-law. She was also preceded in death by her husband’s brothers, sisters, and their spouses: Herbert and Bernice Broome, Raymond and Ruth Corntassel, Samuel Arthur Satcher, Jr., Joe and Glenda Chastain, and Shirley Satcher.

The services for Mrs. Satcher will be held on Thursday afternoon, March 15, 2018. The family will receive friends at North Broad Baptist Church at 1:00 p.m. followed by the services at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Micah Pritchett officiating.

Serving as pallbearers are: James Satcher, Jason Satcher, Thomas Satcher, Will Henderson, Cameron Cecil and Donovan Cecil. Honorary pallbearers are the deacons of North Broad Baptist Church and her Sunday School Class.

Interment will be private with a family gathering at the Spring Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated for Mercy Care Rome, Post Office Box 866, Rome GA 30162-0866 or North Broad Baptist Church, 1309 N. Broad Street, NE, Rome, GA 30161.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.