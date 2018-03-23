Mrs. Faye Reynolds Godfrey, age 84, of Rome, passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 21, 2018, at her residence.

Mrs. Godfrey was born in Rome, GA on June 17, 1933, daughter of the late Charles Leroy Watson and the late Corrine Bradshaw Melton. She was also preceded in death by her step-father, James Wesley Melton. Mrs. Godfrey was employed for a number of years with Eli Witt here in Rome. Upon her retirement, she went to work for the family of Tom Watters and Sue Watters Lane for 34 years, lovingly caring for Kelli, J. T., and Casey Watters. Mrs. Godfrey was of the Episcopal faith.

Survivors include her 3 daughters, Eilene Godfrey Atkins, Rome, Charlene Godfrey Abney, and her husband, Jim, Rome, and Alisa Godfrey Ansley, Diamondhead, MS; 2 brothers, Harry Melton, Silver Hill, AL, and James “Willie” Melton, Esom Hill, AL; 8 grandchildren, Natasha Allen, Nikki Atkins, Marie Atkins, Chris Watson, and his wife, Pat, Elizabeth Ansley Benz, and her husband, Justin, Meredith Ansley Caviness, and her husband, Cameron, Jesse Abney, and Robert Abney; 13 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 25, 2018, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Mr. Barry Henderson will officiate. Private entombment will follow later in the Mountain View Mausoleum at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1pm until the service hour.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.