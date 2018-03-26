Mrs. Betty Janet Bradshaw Bailey, age 86, of Rome, formerly of Silver Creek, passed away Saturday morning, March 24, 2018, in a local health care facility.

Mrs. Bailey was born in Lindale, GA on January 3, 1932, daughter of the late Richard Thomas “R. T.” Bradshaw and the late Alzy Mae Fulton Bradshaw. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John Benjamin “J. B.” Bailey, and by a brother, Larry Gene Bradshaw.

Mrs. Bailey graduated in the Class of 1949 of McHenry High School. Some of the highlights of her high school years included being a member of the Beta Club, performing in her Junior and Senior school plays, and being chosen as Carnival Queen and Prettiest Girl. After graduation, she attended North Georgia Business College and went to work for a brief time at Home Federal Savings and Loan as a bank teller. Instead of pursuing a career, she chose to dedicate her life to her husband and raising a family.

During her married years, her love of music allowed her to serve as pianist and organist at various churches, which included Pleasant Hope Baptist, Dykes Creek Baptist, and Hollywood Baptist Churches. In 1996, she and J. B. joined North Rome Church of God, where they faithfully attended until their health made it no longer possible. While there, she was a member of the choir and loved to participate in the Passion Plays. She sang with a smile and anyone who ever knew her will agree that was her well-known trait.

Survivors include four daughters, Debbe Bailey Vickers, Beverly Bailey Daniel (Tony), Lori Bailey Cosper (Scott), and Johnna Bailey Robinson; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; three step-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; sister-in-law, Wanda Bradshaw; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at 3pm at North Rome Church of God with the Rev. Terry Addis and the Rev. David Harper officiating. Private interment will follow later in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday evening from 5 until 8pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective residences.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at North Rome Church of God on Wednesday at 2:30pm and include: John C. Bailey, Ken Burkhalter, Clay Burkhalter, Jacob Knowles, Benjamin Robinson, Tony Daniel, and Scott Cosper.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, P. O. Box 163, Rome, GA 30162-0163.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Seven Hills Place, who assisted in caring for and loving their mother since 2015, but especially since the death of J. B., and to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd for their care over the last several months. We will be forever grateful.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.