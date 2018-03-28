Mr. William Herbert “Bill” Wood, age 87, of Rome, passed away Wednesday morning, March 28, 2018.

Mr. Wood was born in Floyd County on July 1, 1930, son of the late Arthur Wood and the late Clara Kelley Wood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Arthur “Herbie” Wood, by a grandson, John Wood, and by a sister, Sara McGibbon. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for many years with Temple-Inland here in Rome. Mr. Wood was a member of Mt. Alto Baptist Church.

He is survived by 6 children: Jane Bray, Marie Coalson, Julie Johnson, Barry Wood, Phillip Wood, Sr., and Bradley Wood; 5 grandchildren, Emily Harold, Phil Wood, Jr., Blake Johnson, Reba Wood, and Georgia Wood; 2 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 30, 2018, at 2pm at Mt. Alto Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Carver and Dr. Frank Wood officiating.

The family will receive friends at Mt. Alto Baptist Church on Friday from 12 noon until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Alto Baptist Church, 1915 Huffaker Road, NW, Rome, GA 30165

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.