Mr. Robert Earl “Bobby” Gambrell, age 68, of Rome, passed away Thursday, March 1, 2018, in a local hospital.

Mr. Gambrell was born in Greenwood, SC on October 2, 1949, son of the late Joe Eddie Gambrell and the late Margaret Ann Ferrell Gambrell. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Gail Palmore Gambrell, and by 2 sisters, Sylvia Stoner and Joyce Peterson. Mr. Gambrell served honorably in the United States Navy from April, 1972, until April, 1974. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with the family business, Gambrell Sewing Center, here in Rome. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his son, Robert Earl “Robbie” Gambrell, II, and his wife, Kelly, Adairsville; 2 grandchildren, Avery and Anniston Gambrell; 2 brothers, Larry Gambrell, and his wife, Debbie, Silver Creek, and Joe Gambrell, North Carolina; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Jack Foley will officiate with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 3pm until the service hour.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.