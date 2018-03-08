Mr. Michael David Smallwood, age 67, of Cave Spring, passed away Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in a local hospital.

Mr. Smallwood was born in Rome, GA on December 15, 1950, son of the late Arthur J. “Boss” Smallwood and the late Kathryn Pauline Brewton Smallwood. He was a decorated veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Vietnam War, where he was awarded several Bronze Stars for his valor. Prior to his becoming disabled, he was employed with the Pipefitter’s Local #72 of Atlanta. Mr. Smallwood was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include 2 sisters, Jane McWhorter, Rome, and Kathy O’Callaghan, and her husband, Peter, Rome; a brother, Wayne Smallwood, and his wife, Jackie, Lindale; his canine companion, Jett Lady; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 9, 2018, at 2pm in Rome Memorial Park. Rev. Jason Stockton will officiate with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.