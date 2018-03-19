Mr. Marion Autrell “Aut” Padgett, age 90, of Rome, passed away on Friday, March 16, 2018.

Mr. Padgett was born in Lindale, Georgia on July 20, 1927, son of the late Robert Nathan Padgett, Sr. and the late Mittie Hayes Padgett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 9 siblings. Mr. Padgett was a veteran of the U. S. Army Air Corp serving during World War II. He was a master electrician working at Lindale Manufacturing for several years and retiring from Riverside Contractors. He was a member of the State Line Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Rampley Brooks, to whom he was married on November 11, 2000; a daughter, Joy Johnson and her husband, Ty, Cedartown; a son, Van Padgett and his wife, Connie, Lindale; a step-daughter, Jenny Pruett and her husband, Bob, Silver Creek; a step-son, Barry Brooks and his wife, Susan, Chatsworth; 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; the mother of his children, Beatrice Bowman Padgett, Rome; nieces & nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 19, 2018, at 1pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Ladell Jacobs officiating and the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. Private interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 11am until 12:45pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 12:30pm and include: Chris Padgett, Jerry Barton, Brian Bowman, Mark Bowman, Randall Bowman and Bradley Bowman.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard, c/o Jerry Kichler, 7 Gowen Drive, SW, Rome, GA 30165.

