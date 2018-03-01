Mr. Kennie Eugene “Gene” Young, Jr., age 60, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, in a local hospital.

Mr. Young was born on June 9, 1957, in Rome, GA, son of the late Kennie Eugene Young and the late Grace Roberson Young Henson. Gene grew up in East Rome and was a youth at the boys home, where he was known as “Dino”. At the age of 16, he changed his life around and got saved. Gene graduated from East Rome High School in 1974. In his later youth, he was into softball and body building, earning the nickname, “Hulk”. Gene was an avid Auburn War Eagles Fan, a lover of music, music history and trivia (especially Elvis), was a fantastic dancer and wonderful story teller. He met his wife on a blind date and won her over with his jovial personality and wit. They dated for three years and they married on March 12, 1983.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Ginger Inez Young, Rome; 9 brothers & sisters, Pam Hinson (Charlie), Blairsville, GA, Jimmy Young (Madeleine), Pendergrass, GA, Kay Jenkins (David), Dahlonega, GA, Cricket Dills (Buck), Blairsville, Mae Amato (Ric), Blairsville, Dwayne Henson, Blairsville, Mary Jordan (Brandon), Jacksonville, FL, and Thomas Henson, Blairsville; 4 brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Gerald Smith (Jolie), Cedartown, Kyle Smith (Melissa), White, Lacy Smith (Kim), Jacksonville, AL, and Megan Smith, Alexandria; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jay Smith.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Pastor David Nance officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 2, 2018, from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home on Saturday by 1:30 PM and include: Rene Brumbelow, Willie Burdette, Steve Hughes, Wayne Hughes, Dana Collum, Alex Ward, Justin Smith and Brennon Smith. Honorary pallbearer will be Steve Bailey.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.