Mr. Kenneth Ellis Jones, age 78, of Rome, passed away Monday, March 5, 2018, in a local hospital.

Mr. Jones was born in Alabama on July 10, 1939, son of the late Floyd Ellis Jones and Willie Lucille Jones. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Fay Cole Jones, by a daughter, Aletha Lynn Austin, and by 2 sisters. Mr. Jones was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Prior to his retirement, he was a truck driver for Walraven Trucking Co. for a number of years. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Chele Glass and Cristy Yow, and her husband, Michael, all of Jacksonville, FL; 3 sons, Allen Jones, and his wife, Barbara, Jacksonville, FL, Glenn Jones, and his wife, Tracy, and Dewayne Jones, all of Rome; a grandson that he raised as his own, Jason Jones, Rome; 2 sisters, 1 brother, 13 other grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 10, 2018, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Wax Cemetery with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 5 until 7pm.

