Mr. Joe S. Dempsey, age 83, of Lindale, passed away on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Dempsey was born on April 30, 1934 in Shannon, Georgia to parents, Ralph Levenious and Vesta Elnora Dempsey. Mr. Dempsey was preceded in death by his parents and by the love of his life, his beautiful wife and Mother of their five children, Juanita Alene Broadaway Dempsey to whom he married on October 31, 1956. Mr. Dempsey’s brothers, Nevin Dempsey, Miles Dempsey, L.J. Dempsey, Boyce Dempsey, Bobby Dempsey, and his sister Robenia Clark, also preceded him in death.

Survivors include four daughters, Melanie Kim Evans, Rome; Carmen Meg Dempsey Jones (Darrell), Rome; Lori Patches Moreno (Luis), Lindale; Jodi Dawn Dempsey, Lindale; and one son, Joseph “Buzz” Randall Leigh Dempsey, Lindale. Mr. Dempsey is also survived by eight grandchildren: Brandon Jones (Heather), Megan Jones, Blue Evans (Danielle), Briar Aicher (Dustin), Dr. Brolin Evans (Leah), Brent Dempsey, Kyle Dempsey, Allie Grace Dempsey and Hayden Dempsey. Survivors also include seven great-grandchildren.

Mr. Dempsey was a Model High School Class of 1951 graduate where he excelled in basketball and was named MVP basketball player for Floyd County in his senior year. This led Mr. Dempsey to be the Model Blue Devil Basketball Team’s biggest fan as he attended games regularly until his recent decline in health.

Mr. Dempsey served in the U.S. Army from November 1956 to February 1960. He was stationed in Ft. Gordon Georgia as a Specialist Seargeant. He was once assigned as Security Specialist for President Dwight D. Eisenhower and First Lady Mamie Eisenhower on their visit to Ft. Gordon. Mr. Dempsey received a letter of appreciation from the First Lady after the visit. A hairpin broach was enclosed in the letter as a token of appreciation.

Mr. Dempsey worked at Pet Bakery for 18 years as a Shipping Supervisor and Inventory Clerk. He retired from Galey & Lord in November of 2000 after 25 years of service.

The Family of Mr. Joe S. Dempsey will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday, March 17 from 6 until 8 PM. At all other hours, the family may be contacted at the residence of Lori & Luis Moreno.

A Funeral Service for Mr. Dempsey is scheduled for Sunday, March 18 at 3 PM at the Chapel of Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Ricky Studdard officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Mr. Dempsey’s son, Buzz Dempsey, son-in-law, Luis Moreno, grandsons: Hayden Dempsey, Brandon Jones, Blue Evans, Brolin Evans, Brent Dempsey, Kyle Dempsey and Trenton Jones.

