Mr. J. W. Thomas, age 74, of Rockmart passed away suddenly Wednesday, February 28, 2018.

He was born in Rockmart, GA on October 13, 1943, a son of the late Lenard Thomas and the late Eula Gladys Elliott Thomas. Mr. Thomas lived all of his life in Rockmart where he was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and was currently attending New Prospect Baptist Church. He was a retired employee of the Suhner Manufacturing Company of Rome. Mr. Thomas enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, yard work and gardening.

Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, JoAnn Thomas of Rockmart to whom he was married on August 15, 1964; son, Doug Thomas and his wife Laurie, Rockmart; daughter, Beth Schroeder and her husband Peter, Athens; three grandchildren: Philip, Natalie and Daniel Schroeder; two brothers: Dennis Thomas and his wife Patti, Rockmart and Frederick Thomas and his wife Susanne, Villa Rica; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Purser and Rev. Dr. Larry Davis officiating. Interment will follow in the New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will include the following gentlemen and are asked to assemble at the funeral home on Saturday by 1:30 PM: David Jackson, Jody Watson, Robby Camp, Peter Schroeder, Glen Robinson, Freeman Stringer, J.C. Thomas and Alan Wilson.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 12 noon until the funeral hour at the funeral home.

The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mr. J. W. Thomas.