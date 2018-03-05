Mr. Harvey Guy Kisor, age 78, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, in a local hospital.

Mr. Kisor was born in Cherokee County, Alabama on October 13, 1939, son of the late Grover Kisor and the late Lucille Prater Kisor. He was a graduate of East Rome High School and prior to his retirement he owned and operated the Diary-King restaurants in Cave Spring, Rome and surrounding areas. He was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church and loved hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Dennis Wayne Kisor, on January 17, 2018.

Survivors include a son, Jason Kisor (Patricia), Rome; a daughter, Nathalie Kisor, Bell, FL; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Kisor, Rome; 2 sisters, Phyllis Kisor Benefield, Floyd Knob, IN, and Peggy Kisor Moses, New Albany, IN; 2 brothers, Junior Kisor (Connie), Pensacola, FL and Robert Kisor, IN; 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Dr. Rodger Whorton and the Rev. Brandon Bruce officiating. Interment will follow in the Hebron Cemetery, near Forney, AL.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Monday from 6-8pm. At other hours, the family may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, at 1:30pm on Tuesday and include: Chris Dunn, Jesse Dunn, Michael Kisor, Barry Nelson, Rick Alexander, and Lamar Nelson.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.