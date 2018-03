Mr. Fred Nesbitt, 90, a well known resident of Calhoun, died Thursday morning at Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 3rd at 3:00 PM at Calhoun First Baptist Church with burial to follow in Chandler Cemetery.

The Nesbitt family will receive friends on Saturday beginning at 1:00 PM until the funeral hour of 3:00 PM.