Mr. Donald Eugene Brackett, age 83, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

Mr. Brackett was born on July 27, 1934, in Rome, GA, son of the late Burl Brackett and the late Ludie Higgins Brackett. He graduated from Rome High School. He then attended West Georgia College and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Bachelor’s Degree. He married the former Myra Lynn Echols on February 22, 1958. Mr. Brackett was hard working and dedicated, and as a result, he owned a C. P. A. business for over 40 years. He was very proud of his family, especially his grandchildren. Mr. Brackett was preceded in death by his brother, David Brackett.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Myra Lynn Echols Brackett, Rome; his daughter, Lynn Boyd, and her husband, Richard, Powder Springs; three grandchildren, Ashley Boyd, Marietta, Harrison Boyd, Tuscaloosa, AL, and Emily Boyd, Powder Springs; two nieces and one nephew.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 23, 2018, at 4:00 PM, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel on Friday, one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or online at www.stjude.org .

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.