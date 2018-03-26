Mr. David Malcolm Trapp, age 76, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, March 24, 2018, in a local health care facility.

Mr. Trapp was born in Rome, GA on March 7, 1942, son of the late Archie Coleman Trapp and the late Edith Addington Trapp. He was a graduate of Coosa High School and was a master brick mason, prior to his retirement in 2005. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Herbert Trapp.

Survivors include his wife, Judy W. Trapp, to whom he was married on June 5, 1969; 2 sisters, Mary Weathington and Georgia Tyler, and her husband, Sam, all of Rome; a brother, James Trapp, and his wife, Sheila, Rome; a brother-in-law, a sister-in-law, several nieces and nephews. His feline friends including his favorite, “George,” also survive.

In keeping with Mr. Trapp’s wishes, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation of Rome/Floyd County, Inc. (ARF, P. O. Box 682, Rome, GA 30162).

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Pruitt Health, North Wing, to the Hospice Team, to his roommate Charles Moore, who became a loving friend to David and Judy, and to David’s sitter, Keyshia Normon.

